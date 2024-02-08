Swiggy partners with traffic police to organise road safety drive for its staff

February 08, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

In order to mark Road Safety Week, Swiggy collaborated with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) and organised a comprehensive road safety and traffic awareness programme for its delivery partners in the city.

The programme commenced with a safety rally by Swiggy’s delivery partners at Anna Nagar, witnessing an impressive turnout of over 100 participants. This was followed by sessions on traffic awareness led by police personnel. Participants will receive training on crucial aspects of road safety, such as traffic rules, helmet usage, case studies, consequences of reckless driving, and parking etiquette.