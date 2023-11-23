Suriya suffers minor injury in mishap while shooting near Chennai

HamberMenu
November 23, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Suriya

Suriya | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Actor Suriya was injured during a film-shooting session at EVP Film City in the city’s outskirts in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor, who is currently working on Kanguva, a period film being directed by ‘Siruthai’ Siva, and the crew were shooting its final portion at a special set constructed at the movie studio. Sources said that around 1 a.m., a rope camera malfunctioned and fell on Mr. Suriya’s shoulder. He suffered a minor injury (contusion) in the incident. Kanguva stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and K.S. Ravikumar.

Top News Today

