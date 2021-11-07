Suburban train services between Tambaram and Chennai Beach stopped at Egmore

However no trains have been cancelled, the official added.

Chennai Despite the heavy rains the suburban train services on all four sections functioned normally on Sunday. However train service between Tambaram and Chennai Beach was stopped at Egmore after water level in the tracks near Egmore exceeded the danger mark.

A senior official of Southern Railway said at present train operations from Chennai Beach to Egmore had been temporarily suspended due to safety reasons. The suburban trains operated from Chennai Beach to Tambaram are stopped at Egmore station and operated in the return direction.

The railway official said the heavy water logging near Egmore railway station has also resulted in delayed receiving and operation of several long distance trains.

However no trains have been cancelled, the official added.

The city usually has skeletal suburban train services on Sundays.