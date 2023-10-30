HamberMenu
Suburban train cancellation: Chennai Metro to operate more services and extend peak hour services on Tuesday

October 30, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail will operate peak hour train services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday as the Southern Railway EMU service from Tambaram to Beach will be suspended from 10.18 a.m. to 2.45 p.m. on October 31, according to a press release.

The Chennai Metro plans to operate additional trains on Tuesday alone. From Wimco Nagar Depot to Chennai airport and from Chennai Central to Alandur, trains will be available every six minutes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also, from Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount, for every 12 minutes, there will be a train during this period. Direct train services from Chennai Central to Chennai airport also will run every 12 minutes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On the stretch between Alandur and Washermanpet, trains will be operated in a frequency of three minutes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release.

