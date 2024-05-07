Students overcome adversities to pursue dreams

May 07, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Chennai

In the results that were announced on Monday, many students had to overcome several obstacles to perform well in the Class XII public exams.

Keerthika. S, of Kanna Nagar, dreams of being an IAS officer only so that she can give her father, a fruit seller, any leave that he wishes to take. Scoring 583 out of 600, she said: “I have never seen my father sleep. He would be out by 3 a.m. . So, I aim to be an IAS officer so that my father can sleep.”

A student of Kannagi Nagar Government Higher Secondary School, Ms. Keerthika would wake up early in the morning to study. “The teachers were supportive and held extra coaching classes to prepare us for the exams.”

However, the case wasn’t the same in Perumbakkam as there were no teachers in the Perumbakkam Government Higher Secondary School. Srimathi. S skipped school in the last month before the exams as she could study better by herself. “We did not have teachers for Physics, Biology and Tamil. It was quite difficult. We had temporary teachers for the subject only for three weeks before the exam. They gave us PDFs and we had to study from that,” said Ms. Srimathi, who followed a strict preparation schedule to pass her public exams.

Flying colours

The teachers and headmistress of the Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School for the deaf and blind were very happy with the results as they had achieved a 100% pass. “A total of four persons had scored a centum in two different subjects. We have even made plans of follow up to ensure that they pursue higher studies. Most are interested in taking up arts courses,” said S. Perphin, headmistress Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School for the blind.

It wasn’t so smooth sailing for students of Nethrodaya Higher Secondary School, a school for the visually challenged as scribes were appointed at the last minute. Though they achieved 100% pass percentage, the experience was not pleasant. “The non-availability of braille books and appointing of scribes at the last minute was very challenging for the students,” said C. Govindakrishnan, founder of Nethrodaya.