Students of government medical colleges protest against national exit test

July 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students of government medical colleges in Thanjavur, Chennai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi staged a demonstration on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the National Exit Test (NExT).

In Chennai, final year students and pre-final year students of Government Stanley Medical College wore black badges and protested against NExT. The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA), which organised the protest, is planning to reach out to more students in government medical colleges across the State.

P. B. Vignesh, organiser, TNMSA, said there was a lack of clarity on NExT due to varying statements from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Union Health Minister. “There is a lot of confusion among students. According to NMC’s announcement, the test will be held for the 2019 batch of students. A mock test has been announced without any prior information. This is like imposing the test on students,” he said.

He said that the TNMSA was against NExT from the start. “We held a rally in Chennai after NMC’s draft notification in 2019,” he said.

Kavi Priya K., vice-president of Government Stanley Medical College student council, said NExT would be based on the multiple choice questions (MCQ) pattern. “Students, when preparing for the test, will focus only on MCQs pattern and not on clinical knowledge. The current university pattern tests both practical and theoretical know-how. Clinical knowledge is essential for a good doctor,” she said.

NExT caused stress in students as it would be held over three days for a total of six-and-a-half hours. “Students need to study 23 subjects in 10 months. How can they cope?” she asked.

She said students have to spend ₹2,000 for a mock test and not all can afford the amount. In addition, students will go for separate coaching for NExT that would cost at least ₹40,000 a year, which many could not afford, she added.