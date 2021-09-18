Static teams start monitoring crowding points across the city

The police and the Corporation have jointly identified 123 locations

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the police have formed 123 static teams to monitor crowding and ensure adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 safety.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said 123 crowding points were identified jointly by the police and the civic body. Three fever surveillance workers and a policeman started monitoring each of the crowding points from Friday.

The static teams will collect fines from violators. “The number of people we fine daily has gone up from 300 to 800-1,000,” said Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan.

The Corporation and the police have monitored crowding using cameras in various parts of the city. Personnel at the Integrated Command and Control Centre have also been monitoring crowding points. Another list of locations has also been prepared by the civic agency.

The most important crowding points include Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar, N.S.C. Bose Road to Mint Street, Luz Corner, Spencer Plaza junction, Royapettah Clock Tower, Ritchie Street, Egmore railway station, Mylapore MRTS station, Villivakkam bus stand, Kelly’s junction, Chetpet signal, Panaiyur junction, Vadapalani bus stand, Porur junction, Jeenis Road, and Annai Velankanni Church.

Of the 5,558 inspections conducted at marriage halls, at least 443 violations were found and a total fine of ₹8.1 lakh was collected. Most violations were reported in the Royapuram zone.