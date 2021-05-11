Chennai

State Transport Authority cracks the whip on private omni bus operators for charging high ticket fares

The State Transport Authority has collected a fine of more than ₹38 lakh from various omni bus operators for charging high fares from the passengers.

After the State government announced the lockdown from May 10, a large number of passengers from various parts of the State, including Chennai, left for their home towns.

While the State Transport Department operated a total of 4,575 buses from the city alone for two days from May 8 to 9, private omni buses were found to be in great demand for the passengers.

In a press release, the authority said during the several checks conducted all over the State by the RTOs, a total of ₹38,12,890 was collected from 304 omni buses which had flouted the route permit rules. The authority also seized 25 omni buses.


