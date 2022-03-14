State logs less than 100 cases for second day in a row

14 districts report nil cases; 33 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai

For the second day in a row, Tamil Nadu reported fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases. While 86 persons tested positive for the infection across the State, 14 of 38 districts had zero fresh cases on Monday.

In Chennai, 33 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while there were 11 cases in Coimbatore. The remaining 22 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Of this, nine districts had a single case each. So far, the State recorded a total of 34,51,996 cases of COVID-19.

One person succumbed to the infection in Cuddalore. The State has reported 38,024 deaths so far.

As many as 204 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries to 34,12,918. A total of 40,825 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to 6,50,47,297.

A private laboratory — Bharathi Lab, Tiruchi — was approved for COVID-19 testing recently. As of date, there were 335 testing facilities in the State, which included 266 private facilities.

The State’s positivity rate stood at 0.2%. As per Sunday’s data, Chennai had the highest positivity rate of 0.7%.

With another 52,175 persons vaccinated in the State, the total coverage of government vaccination centres reached 9,87,54,118.

This included 14,253 persons aged 15 to 18 and 21,183 persons aged 18 to 44. The total vaccination coverage of government and private centres till now stood at 10,17,20,580.

A total of 6,46,160 precautionary doses were administered so far in the State, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.