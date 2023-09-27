HamberMenu
Staff of store in Pallavaram protest its sealing by TNPCB officials

The multi-departmental store on 200-Feet Radial Road in Pallavaram, which opened in October 2022, has been letting out smoke and sewage from its premises as it lacks a permanent power connection and a functional sewage treatment plant

September 27, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The staff of Saravana Selvarathinam Stores on Wednesday protested when officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) went to seal the premises on the grounds of causing pollution owing to the use of diesel generators.

The multi-departmental store on 200-Feet Radial Road in Pallavaram, which opened in October 2022, has been letting out smoke and sewage from its premises as it lacks a permanent power connection and a functional sewage treatment plant.

Residents complain

The residents of the area have complained about air and noise pollution from the generators.

On the morning of Wednesday, the officers of the TNPCB, accompanied by personnel from the Revenue and Police Departments, arrived at the store for an inspection.

HC orders

Around 500 employees of the store gathered and prevented the officials from discharging their duties. They also said the officials should not seal the premises as the Madras High Court was seized of the matter.

However, the officials came back after the High Court passed an order in the afternoon.

