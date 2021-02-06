Staff of Stanley hospital get the jab

The vice-principal of the Government Stanley Hospital along with many senior doctors, staff nurses and paramedical staff received their first dose of the vaccine at the hospital on Friday.
State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan was present along with the Dean, heads of all departments, Resident Medical Officer, Deputy Medical Superintendent, nursing superintendents and other health officials.
The Health Secretary supervised the beneficiary registration point, entry of beneficiaries in the COWIN portal, the vaccination room and observation room and interacted with the beneficiaries.
The Health Secretary spoke to the medical officers, nursing staff, medical and nursing students and paramedical workers highlighting the need for vaccination and encouraged all to come forward and get vaccinated. At Government Stanley Hospital around 100 beneficiaries are vaccinated every day and a total of 1,500 healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccination till date. Dr. P. Balaji, the Dean, said that the vaccination drive for the remaining health care workers would be completed within a fortnight.
