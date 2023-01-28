HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRM College bags top honours at Latent View Analytics Republic Day Quiz

January 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Latent View Analytics Republic Day Quiz was conducted on January 26 at The Music Academy Mini Hall.

In the 21st edition of the quiz, 73 teams participated in the preliminary round, according to a press release. While the team from Vidya Mandir got the “Best School Honours”, SRM College team walked away as the “Best College Quizzers”.

In the “Open Quizzing Teams”, six teams reached the finals. The first place went to the team which included Jayakanthan, Swami and Srinath Bhashyam. While the second place was bagged by a team comprising Ravi Mundoli, Rajagopal P.S. and Mario, the third went to the team of Navin Jayakumar, Shiv and Vibhendu.

Pramad, co-founder of Latent View Analytics, gave away prizes to the winners.

Related Topics

Chennai / Republic Day

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.