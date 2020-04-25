Sri Lankan refugees arrested for brewing arrack in Gummidipoondi

The police have arrested two Sri Lankan refugees on charges of brewing arrack in Gummidipoondi on Friday.
According to police, Auto Selvam (54) of Kilinochi and his relative Loganathan (39) of Vavuniya reside in the refugee camp in Gummidipoondi. The police received information that the two were making arrack in the house. They raided their house in the camp and seized 30 litres of palm wine. The men had stored it for fermentation, and the police destroyed it. Police claim that the two were planning to sell it to people and make money as Tasmac shops have been closed due to the lockdown.
The men have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
