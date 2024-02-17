GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special stamp released to mark 25th Founder’s Day of MIOT International

February 17, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other dignitaries releasing the stamp at the event on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other dignitaries releasing the stamp at the event on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday released a customised ‘My Stamp’ commemorating the 25th Founder’s Day of MIOT International, Chennai.

Founded as a 70-bed trauma hospital in 1999 by P.V.A. Mohandas, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon, MIOT has evolved into a super-speciality 1,000-bed facility. To mark the milestone of providing medical services for 25 years, Mr. Stalin released the special stamp alongside M. Major Manoj, Director of Postal Services, Chennai City Region, Dr. Mohandas, Mallika Mohandas, MIOT Chairperson, and Prithivi Mohandas, Director.

Rajan Ravichandran, nephrologist, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event. Several physicians, surgeons, and employees of MIOT were honoured with the ‘Outstanding Performance’ and ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ awards.

In 2023, MIOT Seychelles Medical was launched to bring world-class diagnostics and ENT care to the residents of Seychelles. MIOT conducted a course on ‘Direct Anterior Approach – Clinical Outcomes and Operating Room Efficiency (Hip Joint Replacement)‘, which sought to bring healthcare technology advancements from Israel to India.

