Special buses to Chidambaram for Arudra Darshan and pournami girivalam

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Villupuram Division, will operate special buses to Chidambaram in view of the Arudra Darshan at the Chidambaram Nataraja temple on January 9.

According to a release from TNSTC, around 100 buses will be operated from Villupuram depot to help devotees reach the temple.

The pournami (full moon day) for the Tamil Month of Margazhi starts from 2.45 a.m. on Friday (January 10) and ends on Saturday (January11) at 1.43 a.m.

Catering to devotees

Special buses will be operated on Friday and Saturday to cater to devotees who wish to undertake girivalam during full moon day.

The buses will be operated from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Cheyyar, Arni and Vandavasi.

Temporary bus stands

Devotees can make use of these services from temporary bus stands that will be erected in the temple town of Tiruvannamalai.