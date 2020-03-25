Special buses operated to transport government employees in Chennai

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has allotted 200 special buses to transport government staff involved in various essential work. With the lockdown coming into place from Tuesday evening, and most government officials not having any kinds of personal transport facility, the MTC is helping in transporting employees of important government departments engaged in COVID-19 preventive measures

In a press release issued by the MTC, it said that though the lockdown is being implemented, some government offices are functioning. Officials of the health department, medical specialists, Chennai Corporation sanitation staff and Metrowater staff, are being transported from various places from the city and nearby suburbs by operating special buses. A total of 200 special buses were operated on Wednesday for bringing employees to their workplaces from various places including Thoraipakkam, Tambaram, Singaperumal Koil, Poonamallee, Manali, Ennore and Nerkundram.

The special buses would be operated throughout the lockdown period.