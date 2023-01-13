Southern Railway gets new Principal Chief Commercial Manager

January 13, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

P. Raveendran has been appointed as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Southern Railway. Mr. Raveendran, an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), assumed charge on Thursday.

An alumnus of the College of Engineering, Guindy, and an IRTS cadre belonging to the 1988 batch, Mr. Raveendran, prior to this, held the post of Chief Claims Officer, Southern Railway. Having varied experience in logistics, infrastructure development and multimodal transport business, Mr. Raveendran had received the Railway Minister’s award for meritorious service while he was the Senior Divisional Operations Manager for the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway.