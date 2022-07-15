Actor Prathap Pothen no more

Confirming the death of the actor in his flat located on Kilpauk Garden Road, a police officer said as per initial reports he had died of natural health causes

Confirming the death of the actor in his flat located on Kilpauk Garden Road, a police officer said as per initial reports he had died of natural health causes

Well known south Indian film actor and director Prathap Pothen passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was 69.

Confirming the death of the actor in his flat located on Kilpauk Garden Road, a police officer said as per initial reports he had died of natural health causes. The Kilpauk Police will investigate further, the officer added.

The police have cordoned off the area as a large number of film personalities are expected to arrive to pay their last respects.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Pothen had acted in more than 100 films in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu besides directing a few super hit films.

PTI adds:

The senior actor-director was known for his unique dialogue delivery and has acted in a number of Tamil and Malayalam movies with top ranked stars including Kamal Haasan in Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu, directed by the legendary K Balachander.

Pothen also directed the hit film Vetri Vizha starring Haasan, among his other directorial ventures.

His films in Tamil include Meendum Oru Kathal Kathai, Moodupani (directed by Balu Mahendra) and Panneer Pushpangal and he did a myriad of roles including those with negative shades during his career.

Tributes poured in for the actor, with Malayalam star Prithivraj Sukumaran among those expressing grief over the actor’s passing away

While condoling the death of Prathap Pothen, actor Kamal Hassan said Prathap Pothen took keen interest in serious literature and art-house movies.

“I have seen how he was also adept at directing fast-paced movies when he directed ‘Vetrivizha’. My condolences”, the veteran actor said.

Also read: Pratap Pothen | An actor who made his characters believable