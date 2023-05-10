HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Soundarya Rajinikanth files police complaint about missing SUV key

The daughter of film star Rajinikanth has filed a complaint with the Teynampet police; she said the key of her Ranger Rover was missing

May 10, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Soundarya Rajinikanth. File

Soundarya Rajinikanth. File

Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of well known film actor Rajinikanth, has filed a police complaint with regard to the missing key of her sport utility vehicle (SUV). The complaint has been filed at the Teynampet police station in Chennai. 

A senior official of the City Police said Soundarya Rajinikanth, in the complaint said she had lost the key of her Range Rover car, when she used another car to travel to a function at a private college.

Earlier on March 21, the Teynampet police arrested two persons – a woman domestic help and a driver – for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and diamonds from the house of Soundarya’s sister and Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth at Poes Garden in Chennai.

The action was taken after Ms. Aishwarya, in February, discovered that many pieces of jewellery had gone missing from her safe locker. In her police complaint, she had said she suspected that her domestic help A. Eswari, 46, who had been working with her for the past 18 years, might have had a hand in the theft.

Eswari who was later nabbed by a special team, confessed that she knew where the keys to the safe locker were kept. The police said Eswari and K. Venkatesan, 44, who worked as a driver there, stole the jewellery, one piece at a time. They sold the items and bought a house in the city. The police arrested Eswari and Venkatesan and recovered 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 30 g of diamond, 4 kg of silver articles and property documents from them. 

Related Topics

Chennai / police / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.