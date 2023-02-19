Soon a consultant to be appointed for Madurai Metrolite

February 19, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

In another step towards implementation of the proposed mass rapid transit system for Madurai city, Chennai Metro Rail will soon appoint a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the temple city.

Only recently, Chennai Metro Rail had submitted the feasibility report for this project to the State government which recommended Metrolite system for Madurai city, covering 31 km in the city and connecting Tirumangalam with Othakadai.

CMRL officials said the feasibility report has been approved and therefore they would be floating tenders to find a consultant for preparing the DPR. “We plan to find the consultant in a few weeks. The firm is likely to be finish the report in about 3 - 5 months after which there will be discussions with authorities of the other departments to get their inputs. Then the report will be submitted to the government,” an official said.

The DPR is a comprehensive document which will furnish all the important particulars about the project including cost estimate, financial analysis, traffic pattern, ridership for the different years for all stations, construction plan, land acquisition details, intermodal integration, train frequency and operation plan, environmental and social impact plan and the entire project implementation plan.

Tirumangalam, Kappalur Toll Plaza, Dharmathupatti, Thoppur, Tirunagar, Tirupparankundram, Pasumalai, Vasantha Nagar, Madura College, Madurai Junction, Simmakkal, Keelavasal, Therkuvasal, Goripalayalam, Police Commissioner’s Office, K. Pudur, Mattuthavani, Uthangudi, High Court Bench and Othakadai are the list of 20 stations planned for the project.

For the Metrolite system, the feasibility report has said the trains will have three coaches whose scheduled speed and maximum speed will be 25 kmph and 60 kmph respectively.