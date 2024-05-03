SMS to COP solves the grievance of elderly person 

May 03, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

A son of an elderly man was arrested for troubling his father over a property dispute after the senior citizen sent a text message (SMS) to the Commissioner of Police.

On all petitions received from senior citizens at the Police Commissioner’s Office, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) concerned have been instructed to personally visit the petitioner’s house and take suitable action. Last January, the city police launched ‘Bandham’ scheme in order to help senior citizens aged above 75 years.

On Wednesday, Jhumarlan, 70, of Vadapalani, lodged a complaint with the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, by texting a message to him. Jhumarlan, in his message, had said that he was living with his wife, son Prem Sharma and daughter at Thiru Nagar, 4th Street, Vadapalani. He further said that his son, Prem Sharma, picked up a quarrel with him over a property dispute and left the house, two months ago. On Wednesday afternoon, Prem Sharma returned to the house and threatened Jhumarlan to come out of the house. As Jhumarlan did not pay heed, Prem Sharma, in a fit of rage broke the windshields of the family’s car parked outside and fled the scene.

Narrating the incident, Jhumarlan sent an SMS to the Commissioner. On receipt of the SMS, Vadapalani Inspector reached the house and conducted inquiries. Later on Thursday, Prem Sharma, 47, was arrested.

Mr. Rathore said the GCP pays special attention to the grievances of senior citizens, gives instructions to the officers concerned to take quick and prompt action on petitions preferred by senior citizens and assistance was being extended to them.

For any emergency, senior citizens can contact Elder Helpline No.1253 and police officers. Further, the Commissioner of Police, GCP has informed that senior citizens can contact Toll-free No.94999 57575 for any emergency.