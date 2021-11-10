Smart City project: Action will be taken against contractors, says Stalin

Free food in Amma Unavagams until rain is over, says Chief Minister

Alleging botched implementation of the Smart City project during the erstwhile AIADMK Government, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said a Commission of Inquiry would be constituted and action taken against contractors who implemented the project.

Speaking to reporters after visiting rain-affected and inundated areas in the city for the third consecutive day, Mr. Stalin said: “In the name of implementing the Smart City project, several crores of rupees was received from the Union Government. We do not know what they did with it [the funds for implementing the scheme]. A Commission of Inquiry will be constituted after this [rain] is over.”

Mr. Stalin said: “No work was done by the Local Administration Department headed by Velumani [former Minister during the AIADMK government].” On being asked whether action would be taken against contractors and those who took up contracts of the project, he said action would definitely be taken against them.

To a query on how the situation was in the city, the Chief Minister said: “Work is under way in rain-affected and inundated areas by the [DMK] party and the government.”

At another interaction with reporters, Mr. Stalin said though the AIADMK had said that it had allocated ₹5,000 crore for restoring rain-affected areas, it did not look like actual work was carried out. Since coming to power, the DMK has desilted channels extending up to 771 km, he said. “Last time, rainwater stagnated for 10-15 days. But yesterday, water drained when there was a let up in rain,” he said. Work to drain water with 560 pumpsets is under way in low-lying areas and places where Metro work is on, he said.

On the criticism by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the delay in deputing IAS officers for carrying out rain-related activities, Mr. Stalin said the former Chief Minister was frustrated over the functioning of the DMK regime, but the government had gone about doing its duty.

On Tuesday, Mr. Stalin visited rain-affected areas in Ambattur, Kolathur, Maduravoyal, Villivakkam and Virugambakkam Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Stalin said he had issued orders for distributing food in Amma Unavagams for free to people until the rain ends. Besides, sambar rice, curd rice and chappattis would be prepared in community kitchens and distributed to people affected by the rain on behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation. He also visited Kolathur, his Assembly constituency, and distributed relief materials to residents. He also visited the Sembium Traders’ Association Wedding Hall, where he tasted the food that was being prepared for distribution.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during his visits.