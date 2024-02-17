Six men held for hijacking trailer laden with 25 tonnes of iron rods 

February 17, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

Madhavaram Milk Colony Police on Friday arrested six men who allegedly attacked a driver of a trailer laden with 25 tonnes of iron rods and hijacking the vehicle.

Police sources said Lakshmna Perumal, 26, a native of Thoothukudi district, has been working as a driver with a private transport firm. On Wednesday night, he was driving a trailer laden with 25 tonnes of iron rods from Andarkuppam near Manali to be delivered at a factory in Sriperumbudur. On the way to the delivery point, he had parked the truck in Manjakuppam and was resting on the roadside. Suddenly, a gang of unidentified persons attacked him, besides gagging him. They pushed him down from the truck and took the vehicle away with the load of iron rods. His employer later complained to the Madhavaram Milk Colony police.

Police, on scrutinising the CCTV footage and other clues, traced the vehicle with the load near Arumanthai, Sholavaram, with the help of GPS fitted on the truck. Police quickly rounded up six men who were part of a gang that committed the crime and also launched a hunt to trace two more persons who were absconding.

The arrested men have been identified as Senthilvel, 43, of Madhavaram, Muruganandam, 40, of Mathur, Sivakumar, 41, of Vanagaram and three others. They took the vehicle to sell the iron rods for ₹25 lakh.