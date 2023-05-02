Simultaneous pancreas-kidney transplant successfully performed at city hospital

May 02, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Chennai

MGM Healthcare’s Centre for Abdominal Organ Transplant team has successfully performed a simultaneous pancreas-kidney transplant on a 34-year-old patient with the support of the programme developed by the Tamil Nadu State Transplant Authority (TRANSTAN).

The transplant has served a dual purpose of not only rendering the patient free from dialysis, but effectively curing his diabetes, which is by far the single most important risk factor for heart attacks, strokes and vascular disease, the hospital said.

A 34-year-old IT employee from Mumbai had type 1 diabetes since childhood and was on dialysis for several years, retinal diabetic neuropathy with a complication of diabetes called hypoglycemic unawareness, which causes the patient to become unconscious unexpectedly. The patient underwent a 7-hour procedure led by Anil Vaidya, Dr. Senthil. M, Thiagarajan Srinivasan, Karthik Mathivanan, Dinesh Babu, and Nivash Chandrasekhar. The organs had primary function and the patient was off insulin and dialysis immediately.

Speaking about the condition, Prof. Dr. Anil Vaidya, at MGM Healthcare, said, “Patients suffering from type 1 diabetes mellitus with end stage renal disease, selected type 2 diabetes mellitus, failure of insulin therapy for diabetes management, diabetes related organ damage, diabetes related metabolic complications like ketoacidosis, and hypoglycemic unawareness will benefit from a pancreas transplant.”

The team at MGM Healthcare uses a unique induction immunosuppressive treatment that is not only free to the patient but has major benefits against rejection, allows for patients not to be on steroids and has an excellent safety profile against infections, the hospital said.