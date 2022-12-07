  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Shankar Jiwal inaugurates renovated Chennai traffic police zonal office

December 07, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the renovated office of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police zonal office at the police headquarters in Vepery on Wednesday. The renovated zonal office, which acts as the logistics backbone for the traffic police personnel numbering more than 3,000, is set to improve the working condition of the administrative staff.

A traffic police official said the zonal office housed on the fifth floor of the police headquarters had been facing space constraints and its functioning constrained by poor office equipment. Based on the initiatives of the Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, Hyundai Glovis came forward to renovate the traffic police zonal office through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund at a cost of ₹50.74 lakh.

The renovated office has new equipment, furniture and heavy duty airconditioners. The company had installed broadband and electrical cable network facilities.

Mr. Saratkar, and T. Saravanan, AVP Finance, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. participated in the inaugural function.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.