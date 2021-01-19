Chennai

Shaastra to host tech and innovation fair

This year, Shaastra, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ technology festival, will host a tech and innovation fair to provide a platform to develop a minimum viable product from tech-based projects and prototypes.

Participants will get business and technical mentoring by industry experts.

There will be multiple stages of guidance, webinars and workshops. Based on their final pitch, top teams will receive awards.

According to the organisers, by the end of the event the participants would have equipped themselves with the resources and opportunities to launch their start-up journey.

All events will be online, however. Candidates may register at tif.shaastra.org and the registration deadline is Jan. 21. For queries, contact tif@shaastra.org or call Akhil Sajeev, TIF coordinator at 89216 88892.

