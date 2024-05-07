GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI Members arrested while protesting outside U.S. Consulate

They were condemning the U.S. government’s support for Israel, which is waging a war on Gaza in Palestine

May 07, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel breaking up the protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Chennai on Tuesday.

Police personnel breaking up the protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were arrested when they attempted to protest before the U.S. Consulate in Chennai on Tuesday, condemning the U.S. government’s support for Israel, which is waging a war on Gaza in Palestine. The student community across the globe, including in U.S. campuses, have been protesting against the war. Pursuance to that, the members of the SFI also planned a protest near the U.S. consulate. On Tuesday, they gathered and began to shout slogans. Police personnel quickly rounded them and forcibly removed them by arresting them since it was a ‘high-security’ location, and they did not have permission for the protest. The arrested students were released in the evening.

