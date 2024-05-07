SFI Members arrested while protesting outside U.S. Consulate

May 07, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were arrested when they attempted to protest before the U.S. Consulate in Chennai on Tuesday, condemning the U.S. government’s support for Israel, which is waging a war on Gaza in Palestine. The student community across the globe, including in U.S. campuses, have been protesting against the war. Pursuance to that, the members of the SFI also planned a protest near the U.S. consulate. On Tuesday, they gathered and began to shout slogans. Police personnel quickly rounded them and forcibly removed them by arresting them since it was a ‘high-security’ location, and they did not have permission for the protest. The arrested students were released in the evening.