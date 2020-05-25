Chennai

Several districts may get light rain till Wednesday

Chennai gets some respite from heat

Several districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rains till Wednesday. Some of the interior areas, however, may experience scorching heat for two days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Chennai, however, has had respite from searing heat on Monday. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and

Meenambakkam recorded 35.9 degree Celsius and 37.3 degree Celsius, which is two degree Celsius less than normal for the month. Sea breeze that set in by afternoon helped in keeping the day temperature close to average.

Meteorological Department officials said nearly 20 districts, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Tiruvannamalai,

Sivaganga, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Salem and Madurai are likely to get light to moderate rains or thundershowers till Wednesday. They cited convective activity, which follows an intense period of heat, as the reason for thundershowers.

During the past 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Natham in Dindigul district received the highest amount of rainfall of 5 cm.

Moreover, one or two places in some districts, including Virudhunagar,

Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi may experience heavy rains on Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the mercury level may peak to 41-42 degree Celsius in interior areas such as Karur, Erode, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruttani for two days. Residents and farmers must avoid direct exposure to sun between 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. Chennai will have a maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius till Wednesday, officials added.

