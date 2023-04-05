Seven-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool in Periamet

April 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

A seven-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of the My Ladye’s Park located at Periamet on Tuesday evening during a practice session. The Periamet police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the city police said R. Teja Gupta, a resident of Pattalam near Kosapet, was brought to the pool for swimming practice by his grandfather Sasikumar on Tuesday evening. The child reportedly drowned shortly after he entered the pool. Immediately, he was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. However, the hospital authorities pronounced the boy as brought dead.

The swimming pool belongs to the Greater Chennai Corporation.