Set aside 45 minutes after class hours for exercises, schools told

Schools in Tamil Nadu have been encouraged to set aside 45 minutes after classes are over for the day so that students can get some form of physical exercise.

In the directives issued to district-level education officers, the School Education Department has asked them to encourage heads of schools to give time to students after school hours to engage in some form of physical exercise which they feel will directly contribute to better concentration and learning levels.

It was only a few days back that the Minister for School Education announced that schools will have to allot 15 minutes at the beginning of the day for students to start their day with some physical exercise.

“We are not limiting this to playing sports alone and have encouraged teachers to even teach them dance or yoga. Students should be given an opportunity to learn what they wish while getting some physical exercise to improve their fitness levels,” said S. Kannappan, Director of School Education.

At present, government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu set aside two periods a week for physical education classes.

Separate curriculum

As a part of the syllabus revision for State board schools, a separate curriculum too had been drawn up for physical education which included sports, yoga, track and field events.

While physical education teachers have been asked to guide students with regard to any sport they wish to play, other faculty members who can teach dance, yoga, aerobics or any other activity the students are interested in have been asked to pitch in.

“For higher secondary students, several schools tend to cancel the PE period, as other subject teachers ask to take over those classes for their lessons. Giving them an opportunity after school hours to engage in some form of physical activity as well as begin their day with some light form of exercises or warm-ups will definitely help them feel less stressful and ensure they concentrate better,” said P. Senkathir, president, Post Graduate Physical Education Teachers Association.

Following the School Education Minister’s announcement, officials from the department said they have sent a circular to all district-level officials to ensure schools engage students in some form of physical activity which will enable them to concentrate better and improve learning levels. “Officials have further been asked to submit a report based on the steps taken in schools to implement this initiative and encourage students for the same,” the circular said.