GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Septuagenarian with two prosthetic cardiac valves undergoes double-valve replacement procedure in Chennai

Published - May 24, 2024 03:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 71-year-old patient with a complex history of cardiovascular issues has successfully undergone TRIC valve implantation, a procedure that involves placing two prosthetic valves in the heart, at Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

In addition to having comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, the patient already had two heart valve replacements. He presented with symptoms that significantly reduced his quality of life. With this procedure, the patient has four prosthetic valves in his cardiovascular system, which is the first such case in India, said a press release from the hospital.

As traditional surgery posed too great a risk due to his frail condition and multiple comorbidities, the team led by Refai Showkathali, senior interventional cardiology consultant, opted for the pinhole (minimally invasive) TRIC valve approach. “This innovative technique involves placing bioprosthetic valves in the major veins leading to the heart via small pinhole procedure in the groin, significantly reducing surgical risks and recovery time,” the release said.

“Compared to traditional open-heart surgery, the TRIC valve procedure allows for quicker recovery times and less discomfort, enabling patients to return to their daily activities much faster,” Dr. Showkathali was quoted saying.

Post-operative assessments showed substantial improvement in heart performance and a significant reduction in symptoms, the hospital added

Related Topics

public health/community medicine / health / medical conditions / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.