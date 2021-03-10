Senior citizen robbed in Chennai, four held

Madipakkam Police on Tuesday arrested four accused, including a couple, for allegedly robbing ₹6 lakh from a senior citizen in Balaji Nagar, Puzhuthivakkam after inviting him to a house nearby, on the pretext of getting his blessings for their wedding anniversary.
Police said the victim is V. Saminathan, 75, who retired from Tangedco in 2004 and is living in Balaji Nagar, Puzhuthivakkam. Recently, four persons, including a couple living as tenants in a house located just opposite to his home, invited him on the pretext of getting his blessings for their wedding anniversary. Believing them, Saminathan went to their house.
When he got there, the gang suddenly tied him up and beat him. They snatched is house key from him. They then went to his house and decamped with ₹6 lakh and a mobile phone. They fled the scene and later, other neighbours came to his rescue. He was rushed to a private hospital and on a complaint from him, the Madipakkam police investigated and traced the accused who were holed up in Bengaluru.
Dinesh alias Guru, 29, of Tirunelveli, his wife Noor Safa, 23, of Bengaluru, Issac, 31 of Tirunelveli, and Prabu alias Appu Kutti, 24 of Mannivakkam, Kancheepuram district. Police recovered ₹5.6 lakh and a mobile phone from them. The four accused were remanded to judicial custody
