Second sample negative

The second consecutive sample of the 45 -year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) last week, returned negative on Wednesday.

The patient is presently in the isolation ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, in a tweet, mentioned that the patient would be kept under observation in a step-down care facility.

Hospital authorities said the patient would be at the step-down ward for a couple of days.