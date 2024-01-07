Search is on for miscreants who damaged windows of the Cauvery Express near Tiruvottiyur

January 07, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

The Chennai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a case and are searching for offenders who pelted stones on an empty rake of the Cauvery Express near the Tiruvottiyur railway station late on January 6

A senior official of the GRP said an empty rake with more than 20 coaches was proceeding from the Ennore railway depot when a few miscreants pelted stones which resulted in the window glasses fixed in seven coaches, including the pantry car and six air-conditioned coaches, getting damaged.

The information was relayed to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the GRP personnel immediately. A team of GRP officials enquired with the guard of the train who said some miscreants hiding in the bushes pelted stones at around 2 a.m. The GRP has undertaken a track patrol and plans to look into the footage of closed circuit television cameras in the vicinity.

There was no delay in the operation of the Cauvery express train, which is operates from Chennai Central to Mysuru.