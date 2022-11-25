  1. EPaper
School correspondent arrested for sexual abuse in Thiruninravur

The police said the arrest was made based on a complaint by the parent of a class 12 girl

November 25, 2022 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi Police Commissionerate on Thursday arrested the correspondent of a private school in Thiruninravur in suburban Chennai after the parent of a girl lodged a complaint alleging he sexually abused her. The accused, identified as Vinoth, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a complaint was filed by the parent of a class 12 girl alleging the correspondent had sexually abused the girl after calling her for special classes. Based on the complaint, the Avadi all women police, filed a case and arrested the accused, who had allegedly gone into hiding. He was arrested under the POCSO Act, the officer said.. 

A group of parents of the school had also organised a protest on Wednesday condemning the alleged sexual abuse.

