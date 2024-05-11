GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Savukku’ Shankar remanded in judicial custody till May 24

Published - May 11, 2024 12:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was remanded to judicial custody by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in connection with a case booked against him by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai City Police based on a complaint filed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Police sources said the complaint from CMDA alleged that Mr Shankar used false documents and claimed them to be from CMDA in an interview “which led to law and order issues.” He was booked for offences including forgery and cheating.

The Cyber Crime Wing Police booked two more cases against him on complaints by two women. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, refused to remand him in these two cases, according to his advocate S.Vijaragavan.

However, the court remanded him in judicial custody until May 24 in the case booked based on the complaint given by CMDA.

He was taken to Central Prison, Puzhal.

