Sankara Nethralaya turns 40

Sankara Nethralaya was established with a vision to serve society, veteran dancer Padma Subrahmanyam said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary celebrations of the institution, she said it is hard to find someone like S.S. Badrinath, founder of Sankara Nethralaya, who cares so much for his patients.

“It is such a rare quality and everyone needs to emulate it. He was extremely lucky and blessed to operate on Kanchi Paramacharya,” she said.

The pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi, said poor people benefited from the institution.

A theme song for Sankara Nethralaya, composed by musician Dakshin, was released.

T.S. Surendra, vice-chairman, Sankara Nethralaya, also spoke.