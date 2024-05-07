GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sand dunes on Injambakkam beach have not been levelled: CMDA

In a statement, it says the area that was levelled was flat terrain and not part of the coastal dune landscape

May 07, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has said that sand dunes were not levelled in Injambakkam beach for its ‘Integrated Coastal Community Development’ project, which involves the construction of facilities such as pedestrian walkways, seating facilities, food court, play areas, toilets etc., on the sandy shores of Injambakkam-Akkarai.

In a statement, CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra said the area on the beach that was levelled was flat terrain, and it was not part of the sand dune landscape.

In a response to the news report titled ‘Concern raised over levelling of coastal dunes in Injambakkam for beautification project’, which appeared in The Hindu on May 6, 2024, the CMDA said it had “meticulously analysed the current topology and contours to ensure that the proposed design respects and preserves the natural features without causing any disturbance to the sand dunes or its surrounding environment.”

The CMDA said the image featured in the news report illustrated a temporary pathway constructed solely for the purpose of facilitating the transportation of machinery and equipment to the site. “Furthermore, it is emphasised that the terrain where this pathway is located was flat and does not form a part of the sand dune landscape, which will be restored to the initial condition after the implementation of the project,” the statement said.

