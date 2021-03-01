Saligramam library gets first floor

The new floor may have a coaching facility for youngsters preparing for competitive exams

Saligramam Full-Time Branch Library now has a first floor, which was inaugurated by Virugambakkam MLA Virugai V N Ravi on February 25, in the presence of district library officer S. Elango Chandrakumar; analyst librarian P. Ranganayaki; librarian P. Kamalakannan, and president of the library’s readers circle S. Rajendran.

The librarian disclosed a plan to dedicate the first floor — built at a cost of ₹25.15 lakh under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme — to youngsters preparing for competitive examinations.

“This library is hugely used by such youngsters. Following our request, books to aid their pursuit were procured. We want this collection to be further increased. On this occasion, we gave a letter to the MLA seeking a coaching facility for youngsters taking competitive examinations,” said Rajendran after he had made the written plea to the MLA in this regard. “Currently on the ground floor, the children’s section may function from the new floor. Through the readers’ circle, students of four to five government and government-aided schools in the vicinity are encouraged to use the library,” says the librarian.

Located at No: 19, Navanethammal Street, Saligramam, the library has 10,236 members, and eight computers.

On February 23, its regular timings (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) was restored.

For details, call 044 - 2376 3391