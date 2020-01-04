Safety in focus on Surapet Main Road

Surapet Main Road, opposite Puzhal lake, is getting a new safety feature — median. This section of the arterial road is extremely busy, partly because an Ayyapan temple there draws many devotees. The lack of safety features on the road is evident. To ensure the safety of pedestrians including devotees, a three-feet-tall concrete median is being built between the police check post and Bharat Petroleum pump.

Hundreds of motorists including drivers of container lorries and goods-laden vehicles use Surapet Main Road, which connects CTH Road at Ambattur with GNT Road in Puzhal, to reach the city and neighbouring districts like Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

The ongoing flyover work at Retteri has made Jawaharlal Nehru (J.N) Main Road chaotic especially during rush hour, therefore motorists from the city’s western outskirts find it convenient to use Surapet Main Road.

“This section of the road, especially near the temple, witnesses continuous flow of vehicles as devotees from other parts of the city and outskirts make a visit.

The new median will ensure safety of all road users including motorists,” says K. Sakthi, a motorist from Puzhal.

The Surapet and Puzhal stretch do not have adequate safety features including LED street lights, speed breakers, reflectors at narrow bends and barricades. At many points towards Puzhal, especially near the Metro Water pumping station, the stretch has stagnant rainwater after every downpour.

As container lorrries pass through the stretch between Surapet and Puzhal to reach the Chennai Bypass elevated highway and GNT Road, a medium was long needed.

“The new median on the stretch will be completed in the next few weeks,” says a State Highways Official.