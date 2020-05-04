RWAs urge residents to stay vigilant

Following a two-wheeler theft last week at Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery, the residents welfare association ran a maintenance check on its 20 CCTV cameras. The Association has also initiated a form of night-patrolling that is aligned with lockdown restrictions.

Association president S. Kumraraja also reports an earlier incident, in which two strangers approached residents of a first-floor house on Pillayar Kovil Street, seeking food. When food was offered, the duo insisted on having money. The family ordered the two to leave immediately.

“The association has suggested that young residents take turns and keep a vigil at night and watch their respective streets from balconies and windows,” says Kumararaja.

Similarly, TNGO Colony Residents Welfare Association in Nanganallur has urged its residents to be vigilant, and this instruction follows theft of milk packets from around 100 houses in TNGO Colony and Civil Aviation Colony, on April 7.

V.S. Mahendranath, secretary, TNGO Colony Residents Welfare Association, says, “The CCTV footage shows a woman stealing the milk packets.” There are twenty 20 CCTV cameras spread across the locality.