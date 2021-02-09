Rotary learning centre for children inaugurated at Chennai’s Indian Council for Child Welfare

The learning centre, which will have story reading sessions among other activities, will be open to children from ICCW as well as those in the neighbourhood

A Rotary learning centre for children was inaugurated on the premises of the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) in Shenoy Nagar, on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the centre, Rotary District Governor S. Muthupalaniappan said the learning centre has been developed to help underprivileged children achieve their goals by getting access to the right kind of learning material. “Children who have an intense desire for success are likely to become great achievers. We have to motivate children to hunger for greatness. We should take initiatives to provide more modern facilities for underprivileged children. Education will continue to fuel growth and development. Books are crucial for success in life,” said Mr. Muthupalaniappan.

Stressing the need to create awareness about important aspects for their professional achievement, Mr. Muthupalaniappan said children should be encouraged to think about various new fields at the learning centre.

Kamalesh, one of the child beneficiaries of the ICCW, said he wanted to become a police officer, utilising such learning facilities. Issac, another child of the same batch, said he wanted to become a scientist, learning from the centre.

ICCW president Andal Damodaran said the learning centre has been developed in a building that was originally used by children living with polio. “All children from the community will be allowed access to the centre. Story reading sessions at the centre will be an attraction for children,” said Ms. Damodaran.

According to the old inscription on the building, the “special school for the handicapped” for the Indian Council for Child Welfare was declared open on April 15, 1987 by then Minister for Food and Local Administration S. Ramachandran in Shenoy Nagar, Third Main Road West.

Currently, at least 50 underprivileged students in the facility are expected to use the learning centre. Children from the locality will also be permitted to use the centre.

The centre will be open from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. On Saturdays, the centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. On Sundays, the centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The facility has been sponsored by M. Anandan, Chairman and MD, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited.