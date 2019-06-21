Rotary Club builds school building

A government school building with all modern amenities is being constructed by the Rotary Club of Madras at Perumbakkam at a cost of ₹7 crore through funds provided by corporates including Tata Consultancy Services and Anuja SA.

On the verge of completion, it was launched at a function held on the school premises on Thursday. Babu Peram, Governor District 3232, lauded the school building committee for the speedy completion of the project, which was started in June last year and also the members of Rotary Club of Madras. .

He announced that he would provide funds for a Skill Development Centre for giving training to the people housed in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB).

T.S. Balasubramanian of TATA Consultancy Services, which sponsored a major portion of the fund, said two computers along with a trainer would be provided to the school.

Ashok Thakkar, chairman, Perumabakkam School Committee, said the building had come up on 1.50 acres allotted by the TNSCB.