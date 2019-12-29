Chennai

Robbery attempt with toy gun

more-in

The Pattabiram police on Saturday arrested a suspect for attempting to rob a silversmith of silver bars by brandishing a toy gun.

Karthik, 34, runs a silverware shop on Bharathidasan Street and was returning after procuring silver bars worth ₹2 lakh from Broadway. Two persons waylaid him and brandished a gun. As they attempted to snatch the bag containing the silver bars, Karthik raised an alarm and auto drivers helped him overpower one of the suspects, while the other escaped.

The arrested person was identified as Suresh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 12:29:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/robbery-attempt-with-toy-gun/article30422214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY