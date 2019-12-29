Robbery attempt with toy gun

The Pattabiram police on Saturday arrested a suspect for attempting to rob a silversmith of silver bars by brandishing a toy gun.

Karthik, 34, runs a silverware shop on Bharathidasan Street and was returning after procuring silver bars worth ₹2 lakh from Broadway. Two persons waylaid him and brandished a gun. As they attempted to snatch the bag containing the silver bars, Karthik raised an alarm and auto drivers helped him overpower one of the suspects, while the other escaped.

The arrested person was identified as Suresh.