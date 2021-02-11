RLDA invites bids for commercial exploitation of four properties in Chennai

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is opening up more parcels of vacant land for commercial development in the city in order to generate revenue for the Railway Ministry.
In the latest land parcels, the RLDA proposes to lease out a total of seven acres of land parcels located in various parts of the city for 45 years. According to a press release, the land parcels are available for commercial development in four sites on Wall Tax Road, Pulianthope, and Ayanavaram Railway Colony.
Two sites measuring 2.5 acres each would be available in the Ayanavaram railway colony, a vacant plot of land measuring more than 2 acres in Pulianthope and one on Wall Tax Road.
Ved Prakash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, said that as Chennai has a big real estate market because of the presence of a number of information technology companies and also due to the several infrastructure projects being carried out by the State government, these sites, well connected by arterial roads, could be developed into commercial parks.
The RLDA had, in September 2020 invited bids for leasing out of property for commercial development near the Tambaram Sanatorium railway station. It has proposals for allowing more commercial development of vacant railway properties for commercial exploitation in the future.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath