RGGGH starts screening initiative

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has launched an initiative to screen more than 1,000 of its workers at the recently inaugurated ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ clinic to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday.

Hospital dean E. Theranirajan said there were 1,039 hospital workers — 75 nursing assistants (33 women and 42 men), 792 workers and supervisors of Krystal agency that carries out the outsourcing services and 172 security personnel at the hospital.

“It is important to ensure the health of our hospital workers. On the first day, we screened 116 Krystal workers. They underwent general check-up and screening for hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer,” he added. Of these, 18 persons were diagnosed with hypertension, six with diabetes and one with early stage of cervical cancer through VIA (visual inspection of the cervix with acetic acid) screening, he added.