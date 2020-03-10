Chennai

Restoration of prison complex inside Vellore Fort under way

ASI, which maintains the Fort premises, will undertake repair work, giving the Fort and the prison a facelift.

Repair work is estimated to cost ₹15.30 lakh

Not many people know that inside the ancient Vellore Fort, within a high-rise compound wall and beneath a lush green cover, lies a prison. Cobwebs around the horse stable mandapam, giving it a semblance of a ‘prohibited area’, dissuades visitors from exploring.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which maintains the Fort premises, has decided to undertake repair work in the Fort, thereby giving the Fort and the prison a facelift. Budget estimates and designs have been sent for approval.

The ASI-Vellore circle has begun clean-up work on the mandapam, which has sculptures of Hindu deities. The entrance of the mandapam is a tall structure with stone roofing and lizard patterns carved on the arches. This structure keeps the prison hidden.

Cleaning work complete

According to an ASI official, the prison will be spruced up at a cost of ₹15.30 lakh. So far, cleaning work is complete. Tenders were floated and awarded in July last year.

Repair work will include masonry work inside the buildings and cells, provision for a footpath leading to the prison block, door work, wall work and cleaning.

Having completed the removal of overgrowth of shrubs, the dismantling of modern structures in the sub-jail inner area, for a clear view of the Fort wall, is under way. Hand railings have been provided on the Fort ramparts, from where visitors can peep into the jail complex from a top angle.

“Every effort will be taken to protect this historically important landmark. One has to take all possible steps to renovate without spoiling ancient story concealed in them,” said the ASI official.

