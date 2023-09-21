Residents want Chengalpattu district administration to restore OSR land at Anjur village

September 21, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of Anjur village, located inside the Mahindra City of Chengalpattu district, are irked by the construction of a community hall on Open Space Reservation (OSR) land in violation of the norms.

Social activist D. Jaikumar said when the Mahindra World City was developed by acquiring huge parcel of land from various villages, including Anjur, the developer donated more than 70 acres of land designated as OSR in different villages. As part of the land acquired from Anjur village, seven acres of vacant space as OSR was given as a gift deed to the village administration. However, the OSR, which was meant to act as a lung space for compensating the concrete development, has been utilised for constructing a community hall on more than four acres out of seven acres of the OSR land.

The villagers located around the Mahindra World City have questioned the need for constructing a community hall when the residents did not make any request for it, that too on the OSR land. The local people said they were aghast that a portion of the OSR land had been used for paving a road to help create access to a private school.

Mr. Jaikumar said despite the villagers giving a representation against it, the roadwork had been completed on the OSR land. He said the residents plan to approach the High Court seeking to reclaim the OSR land which has been converted into a road that too for a private school.