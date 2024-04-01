Residents say elections impacting infra work in many areas of the city

April 01, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation asserted that road relaying works, stormwater drain construction and manhole repair, which were tendered out before the announcement of elections, have not ceased, despite criticism from residents of various zones.

Balaji Gopalan of the Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organization, claimed that the Alapakkam Main Road, previously under the Highways Department’s jurisdiction, was not in proper shape and underwent milling over 10 days ago but not laid.

J.M.S. Nagarjunan of the Anna Nagar Western Extension Association alleged that roads in their locality are often relaid soon after milling, albeit not to the desired depth of 25 mm but likely around 5 mm. He also raised concerns about clogged stormwater drains due to sewage discharge, urging authorities to address these issues promptly.

Complaints have also surfaced regarding unrepaired roads in parts of Royapuram, Valasaravakkam, TVK Link Road, and North Avenue Road in Kodungaiyur. Recent repairs on certain roads, such as those in Dharma Nagar and East Kalmandapam Road, were reportedly damaged, as per complaints shared on the social platform X (formerly Twitter).

Also, complaints on broken or unfinished stormwater drains and manholes in Rangarajapuram Main Road, Kodambakkam, Kolappakkam - Pallavaram Main Road, Kadumbadi Amman Koil Street in Kodungaiyur had been flagged by residents.

Responding to the criticisms, Joint Commissioner (JC) (Works) G.S Sameeran said the ongoing works, including 705 roads currently milled would be completed within a week. Additionally, fines are being imposed on contractors for delays, with 11 already fined. Post-election, the Corporation plans to undertake 1,857 road works, aiming to minimise disruptions during the campaign period.

He also said a total of 1608 SWD lines, spanning 303.79 kilometres, have been laid, including projects supported by external entities like the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and KfW Development Bank. “There have been no repairs on newly laid SWDs. The civic body is now focussing on regular desilting activities,” he stated.