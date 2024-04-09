GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents of Anjur facing voltage fluctuations, frequent power cuts

The villagers in the locality near Mahindra World City have been requesting Chengalpattu Collector and Tangedco officials since last year to install a distribution transformer

April 09, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Anjur village, located adjacent to the Mahindra World City near Kattankulathur, are having sleepless nights due to voltage fluctuations and frequent power cuts for the past one month. The villagers have been requesting for the installation of a new distribution transformer at the earliest to tide over the fluctuation issue. 

S. Saravanan, a resident of Sangothiamman Koil Street, said there are several streets in the Anjur new village where more than 1,000 houses are located. The residents in the locality, now fear the summer months, as the electricity demand increases leading to low voltage problems besides frequent power disruptions.

The villagers have been requesting the Chengalpattu Collector and the officials of Tangedco since last year to provide relief to their problems by installing a transformer. While the officials began preparations for commissioning a new distribution transformer by installing concrete poles and other equipment, the main transformer is yet to be installed.

The villagers are also frustrated as the electricity officials were eager to install a distribution transformer at a multi-storey apartment coming up near the village, while delaying the installation of the facility in their area. 

A senior official of the Chengalpattu circle of Tangedco said the delay was due to shortage of transformers. The new transformer would be installed by the end of this week after which the residents would not have any voltage problems, the official assured.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.